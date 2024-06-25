TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Down to $391.49

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $391.49, but opened at $383.66. TopBuild shares last traded at $382.25, with a volume of 14,631 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8,850.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $87,451,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

