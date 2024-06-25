TR Property Investment Trust plc (TRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.05 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TRY opened at GBX 323.75 ($4.11) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 342.33. TR Property Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 252.95 ($3.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 345 ($4.38). The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

In other news, insider Kate Bolsover acquired 6,670 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £20,877.10 ($26,483.70). Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

