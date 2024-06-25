Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Raised by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.17.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $12.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.38 and its 200-day moving average is $249.19. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

