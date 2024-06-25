Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $264.28 and last traded at $264.57. Approximately 380,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,129,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.37.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.17.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $384,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 199.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
