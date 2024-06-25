Triad Investment Management Purchases 2,501 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. SLR Investment comprises approximately 1.7% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management owned about 0.17% of SLR Investment worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 32,647 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 80,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. 61,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $864.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.13%.

SLR Investment Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

