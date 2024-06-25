Triad Investment Management Sells 1,699 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Triad Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for 5.8% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,862,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Gartner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.39. The stock had a trading volume of 123,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,220. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.41.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.