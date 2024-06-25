Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

NYSE:TGI opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,587,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 122.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 75,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Triumph Group by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 465,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 300,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

