TrueFi Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $163.52 million and approximately $27.76 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,058,096 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, "TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

