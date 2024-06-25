TrueMark Investments LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL)

TrueMark Investments LLC trimmed its position in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Four Leaf Acquisition worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Four Leaf Acquisition by 242.6% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 35,693 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Four Leaf Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,931. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

