TrueMark Investments LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TrueMark Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,968 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.9% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.8% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 57.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 59,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 124,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

VZ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. 18,925,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,876,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.