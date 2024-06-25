TrueMark Investments LLC Purchases 9,503 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

TrueMark Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne makes up about 1.7% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SentinelOne by 56,000.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,911,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,952. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,055,772. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

