TrueMark Investments LLC Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TrueMark Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.9% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 89,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,276 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.54. 1,965,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,837. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.77 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.