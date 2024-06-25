TrueMark Investments LLC Reduces Position in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

TrueMark Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of ESH Acquisition worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESHA. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $6,831,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ESH Acquisition by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 856,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 530,374 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ESH Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,024,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESH Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESH Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,943,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESH Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESHA remained flat at $10.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

About ESH Acquisition

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

