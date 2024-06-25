TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 2,931 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TrueMark Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.00. 715,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $464.34 and its 200-day moving average is $450.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

