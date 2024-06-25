UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,259 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. 9,355,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906,350. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

