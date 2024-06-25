Unicycive Therapeutics’ (UNCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UNCY. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

UNCY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,936,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,498. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNCY. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,985,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,594,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,493,462 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

