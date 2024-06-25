Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Raised by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after acquiring an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,459,000 after acquiring an additional 329,705 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Unilever by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:UL traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $56.04. 947,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,679. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

