Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 72,731 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,554,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF comprises 6.3% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 38.71% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $63,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,190,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,595,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,425,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,249,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

