Unison Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,047,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 9.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 39,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after buying an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EchoStar Price Performance
EchoStar stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. 63,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,653. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EchoStar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
