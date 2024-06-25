Unison Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,047,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 9.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 39,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after buying an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Price Performance

EchoStar stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. 63,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,653. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. EchoStar’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EchoStar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

