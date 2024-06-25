Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $885,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 584,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,347,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.86%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

