Unison Advisors LLC Grows Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,087 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of VAALCO Energy worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,666,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 138,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 71,810 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 877,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 347,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 442,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 38,296 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,599. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.18.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGY. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

