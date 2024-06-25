Unison Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 0.7 %

MMM traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $102.30. 269,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.25. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

