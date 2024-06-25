Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 278 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.07. The company had a trading volume of 46,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,039. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.46.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.