Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 6,685 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 177.3% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 241,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 154,150 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,761,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,264,000 after buying an additional 456,372 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.69. 36,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,543. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $46.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

