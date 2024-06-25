Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.71 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.71 billion and approximately $155.53 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $9.51 or 0.00015359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00115490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009291 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.47292885 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1048 active market(s) with $242,551,378.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

