USDB Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $424.76 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDB has a market capitalization of $424.76 million and approximately $105.86 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 425,210,645 tokens. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 425,089,903.7804887. The last known price of USDB is 0.99598367 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $208,034,272.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

