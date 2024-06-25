VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 84.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346,324 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,221,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1,153.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 132,099 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,263,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131,789 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 375,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 226,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

