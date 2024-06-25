Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Position Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,434,000 after buying an additional 6,215,366 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,318,000 after buying an additional 213,816 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,392,000 after buying an additional 106,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,620,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,792,000 after buying an additional 43,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,672,000 after buying an additional 42,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $73.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,883,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

