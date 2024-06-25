Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,230. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $378.16. The company has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

