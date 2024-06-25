Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

