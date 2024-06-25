Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 414,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 241,143 shares.The stock last traded at $249.93 and had previously closed at $249.92.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

