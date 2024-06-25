Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,361,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after acquiring an additional 97,627 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,489 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,543,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,544. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.94 and a fifty-two week high of $199.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

