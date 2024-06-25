Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,272. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

