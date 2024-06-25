Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,606,000 after purchasing an additional 459,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,074,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,895,000 after purchasing an additional 251,065 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 205,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,798. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.206 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

