Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Flower City Capital’s 4th Largest Position

Flower City Capital reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.1% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $501.40. 3,090,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,839. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.51.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
