VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of VBIV opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 525.42% and a negative net margin of 881.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

