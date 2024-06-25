Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $25.64 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Velas has a market capitalization of $25.64 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00041088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000755 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,604,915,642 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

