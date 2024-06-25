Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.17.

Vericel stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,614.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $780,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,739.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,524 shares of company stock worth $2,093,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 19.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vericel by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vericel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

