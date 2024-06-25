Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.12 and last traded at $89.63. 1,159,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,378,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,761,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,133 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.