Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Downgraded to “Underperform” at CIBC

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$10.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 217.46% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Victoria Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
