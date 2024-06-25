Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Downgraded to “Underperform” at CIBC

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCXGet Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$10.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 217.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Victoria Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

TSE:VGCX traded down C$6.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.26. 5,824,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,127. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$9.45.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

