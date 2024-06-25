Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 616,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,040 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Village Farms International worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 999,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 744,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 121,750 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International Trading Down 4.8 %

Village Farms International stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 322,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,324. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $78.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Village Farms International

Village Farms International Profile

(Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.