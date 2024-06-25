Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.85

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 111217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Vipshop Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. Analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Vipshop by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,352,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after acquiring an additional 203,270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $232,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $19,185,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vipshop by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

