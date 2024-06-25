Vivid Seats’ (SEAT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEAT. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 417.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

