VIVO Cannabis (CVE:ABCN) Shares Up 5.6%

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (CVE:ABCN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32. 310,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,514,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32.
VIVO Cannabis Company Profile
ABcann Global Corporation manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.
