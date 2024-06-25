Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $103.57 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.69 or 0.00005959 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $103.57 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,916.37 or 1.00095376 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012473 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00080371 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.7199398 USD and is up 6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $5,405,539.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.