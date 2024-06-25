Wallace Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $146,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,676 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,685,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,727,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,729,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

