Wallace Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,148,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,045,000 after buying an additional 204,659 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 298,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after buying an additional 151,696 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 136,645 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.80. 87,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

