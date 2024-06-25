Wallace Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,287,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,714,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Insider Activity

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

