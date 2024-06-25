Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $33,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of AES by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 186,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of AES by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in AES by 2.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,559,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,831,000 after buying an additional 91,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. 2,538,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,960. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.11.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

