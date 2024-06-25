Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSSC. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 571,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 96,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 168,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,407. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

